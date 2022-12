Oil, Gas Companies and Refiners Likely to Be Subjected to New 2022 and 2023 Profit Tax



Companies operating in the field of oil and gas extraction or those involved in oil product manufacturing are likely to be subjected to a new tax on 2022 and 2023 profit, in line with a draft emergency ordinance.