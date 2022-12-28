USR: Minister Bolos wants adoption of emergency ordinance on EU funds without public consultation

USR: Minister Bolos wants adoption of emergency ordinance on EU funds without public consultation. The coordinator of the Public Policy Department of Save Romania Union (USR, opposition), Cristian Ghinea, reproaches the minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos of intending to promote in the government meeting on Wednesday an emergency ordinance that was not subject to public debate and that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]