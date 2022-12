Employment Agency: Romania Jobless Rate At 3.04% End-November 2022

Employment Agency: Romania Jobless Rate At 3.04% End-November 2022. Romania's unemployment rate stood at 3.04% at end-November 2022, higher by 0.08 percentage points than in October 2022, data from the country’s employment agency ANOFM showed Wednesday (Dec 28). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]