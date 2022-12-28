Ciuca promises less TV appearances of Cabinet members in 2023, more work within government next year. Absorption rate of European funds this year exceeds 70 pct



Ciuca promises less TV appearances of Cabinet members in 2023, more work within government next year. Absorption rate of European funds this year exceeds 70 pct.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that, just like this year, Cabinet members will “make fewer appearances on TV” in 2023, allocating instead time “for more work within the government.” “We talked a little about this subject we discussed several times before, that we preferred not to (...)