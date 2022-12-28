Bittnet Group raises 2 million euro from BVB investors in a private placement for corporate bonds

Bittnet Group raises 2 million euro from BVB investors in a private placement for corporate bonds. Bittnet (BNET), a group of IT companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces the successful closing of a private placement for corporate bonds. The private placement ran between December 21st and 27th, during which 53 investors subscribed 20,596 euro-denominated (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]