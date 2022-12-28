Romania’s state heritage administrator RA-APPS revaluates art collection, increasing value sixfold

Romania's State Protocol and Heritage Administration agency (RA-APPS) recently reassessed all of its 2,900 works of art, updating their value to EUR 6.5 million, compared to only EUR 1 million before the reevaluation. RA-APPS began to evaluate the cultural assets under its care on May 21, 2021.