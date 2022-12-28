Managers of Romanian businesses anticipate rising prices by February 2023, construction activities to decrease

Managers of Romanian businesses anticipate rising prices by February 2023, construction activities to decrease. The aftermath of worldwide inflation is coming for Romanian businesses, as most managers expect rising prices in all areas, says a new poll by the Romanian National Institute of Statistics. According to the short-term survey, prices in sectors of manufacturing, construction, retail trade, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]