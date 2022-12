Romania registers slight increase in unemployment in November

Romania's national unemployment level stood at 3.04% in November, roughly 0.08% higher than the previous month, according to the National Employment Agency (ANOFM). Most of the unemployed were between 40 and 49 years old (56,919), followed by those over 55 years old (45,779). People between 25 (...)