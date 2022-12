Water Bottler Calipso Launches Coconut-Flavored Natural Juice Range

Water Bottler Calipso Launches Coconut-Flavored Natural Juice Range. Calipso, the producer of spring water brands Miraqua and Codrii Vlasiei, owned by Siderache family, is entering retail with a coconut-flavored natural juice range. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]