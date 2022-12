Allianz Trade: Number of Insolvencies in Romania to Rise by 20% in 2023 from 2019



The number of insolvencies globally is set to go up by around 2% in 2023 against 2019, reveals an analysis by Allianz Trade. In Romania, the number of insolvencies will be 20% higher than in 2019.