The question of the Malvinas Islands, a 40 years claim in the South Atlantic. It is high time for the United Kingdom to sit at the negotiation table with the Argentine Republic in compliance with the resolutions of the United Nations and to put an end to the anachronic colonial situation in the middle of the 21st century By Carlos María Vallarino, Chargé d'Affaires...