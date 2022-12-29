Almost 8,000 policemen, gendarmes and firefighters to ensure public order at 740 events on New Year’s Eve



More than 7,800 policemen, gendarmes and firefighters will be on duty to intervene in the approximately 740 events held on New Year’s Eve, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior Monica Dajbog announced on Thursday. “Every day, at the national level, more than 23,000 employees of the Ministry of (...)