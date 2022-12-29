PM Ciuca: Governmental activity in 2022 was not perfect, but with sufficient achievements to be opportunely used in 2023



PM Ciuca: Governmental activity in 2022 was not perfect, but with sufficient achievements to be opportunely used in 2023.

National Liberal Party Chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday said that the governmental activity, this year, was not “perfect,” there were not only achievements, there were also moments in which he reflected on some decisions because the situation was “as complicated as possible,” (...)