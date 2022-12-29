Government: 56.7 mln RON for settling food, accommodation expenses of refugees from Ukraine

Government: 56.7 mln RON for settling food, accommodation expenses of refugees from Ukraine. The Government adopted, on Wednesday, a decision by which the budget of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was supplemented with 56.7 million RON, to settle the food and accommodation expenses of citizens from the area of the armed conflict in Ukraine, hosted of natural persons. According to a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]