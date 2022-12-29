Antitrust Body OKs Acquisition Of Industria Chimica Adriatica By The Sherwin-Williams Company, Both Present In Romania

Antitrust Body OKs Acquisition Of Industria Chimica Adriatica By The Sherwin-Williams Company, Both Present In Romania. Romania’s Competition Council has approved a transaction whereby US company The Sherwin-Williams Company, a manufacturer of paints and coatings also present in Romania, is acquiring Italy’s Industria Chimica Adriatica active on the Romanian market through a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]