Antitrust Body OKs Acquisition Of Industria Chimica Adriatica By The Sherwin-Williams Company, Both Present In Romania.

Romania’s Competition Council has approved a transaction whereby US company The Sherwin-Williams Company, a manufacturer of paints and coatings also present in Romania, is acquiring Italy’s Industria Chimica Adriatica active on the Romanian market through a (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
Banca Transilvania Sees Romania's Economy Growing 2.4% In 2023 And 3.7% In 2024 Banca Transilvania, Romania’s largest lender by assets, has revised its forecast on the evolution of Romania’s economy and sees the country’s GDP growth tempering at 4.6% in 2022 and at 2.4% in 2023, as compared to 5.1% in 2021.

CEC Bank Raises over RON650M via MREL Eligible Bond Issue CEC Bank secured approval from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at the end of December for its multi-year bond prospectus and successfully placed the first tranches this week, through a private placement to professional investors, in lei and euro, for a total amount of RON656.6 (...)

2022 Census Provisional Data: Romania's Active Population Reaches 8.18 Million People Romania’s active population is 8.185 million people, respectively 42% of the total number of residents, consisting of 7.68 million employed people and 496,100 unemployed, in line with the first provisional data of the population census conducted in 2022 and released on Dec 30, 2022 by Romania’s (...)

Second Largest Shareholder of Developer Impact Sells 2% in Company Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday, December 30, that its second largest shareholder Adrian Andrici’s stake had dropped below 15% to 13.11% on July 27, (...)

Census 2021: Resident population of Romania counts for 19.05 million people, process of demographic aging deepens The resident population of Romania counted for 19.05 million people, of which 9.8 million were female, representing 51.5 pct, according to the first provisional data for the Population and Housing Census, round 2021, the National Institute of Statistics announced on Friday. 9.941 million people (...)

EximBank Completes Merger with Banca Romaneasca, Becomes Universal Bank EximBank completed the merger by absorption with Banca Romaneasca and will enter the retail market in Romania on December 31, 2022, becoming a full-service bank.

Profiles in Professionalism: Personnel Specialist 1st Class Marian Munteanu Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks Commander, Navy Reserve Force VA, UNITED STATES When Personnel Specialist 1st Class Marian Munteanu left his hometown of Craiova, Romania in 2005 and moved to Italy, he was looking for an opportunity to save up money and gain experience in his (...)

 


