Romanian fresh food online retailer Freshful registers fourfold increase in sales over Christmas

Romanian fresh food online retailer Freshful registers fourfold increase in sales over Christmas. Freshful, the fresh food division of eMAG group - the biggest online retailer in Romania, has registered a strong increase in sales in December and plans to expand further by 2024. The company launched in the autumn of 2021 and used the experience gathered last December to prepare for this (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]