Romania goes after OMV Petrom’s historic profits with new tax on oil and gas companies



Romania’s Government adopted on December 28 an emergency ordinance that sets a new tax on the “super profits” reported by oil and gas companies operating in the country. Under this ordinance, the Romanian state will get 60% of the net profits of oil and gas companies that are above 120% of their (...)