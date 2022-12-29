Raiko Transilvania Owner Sells 18.34% Stake In Company In Feb-Oct 2022 Period Without Notifying Investors

Raiko Transilvania (RKOT.RO), a rainwater and roofing systems manufacturer listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said on Dec 29 that the company's sole administrator, Tomasz Kurcin, who controls the company via other company, sold his holding of 18.34% within multiple sale (...)