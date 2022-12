Record High Number of Newly Established Companies in 2022 in Romania

Record High Number of Newly Established Companies in 2022 in Romania. The number of newly established companies went up by 3% in the first 11 months of 2022, to almost 144,000 entities, a result that will turn 2022 into a benchmark year in terms of entrepreneurship, with the mark of 150,000 firms and PFAs set to be reached at yearend, in line with ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]