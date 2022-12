Romania Finance Ministry Approves RON2.8B State Aid In 2022 For 65 Investment Projects

Romania Finance Ministry Approves RON2.8B State Aid In 2022 For 65 Investment Projects. In 2022, Romania’s finance ministry has approved financial state aid worth RON2.8 billion for 65 investment projects that will generate more than 9,500 new jobs, the ministry announced on Friday (Dec 30). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]