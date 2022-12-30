Finance Ministry: 2.8 bln RON worth of state aid approved in 2022 for 65 major impact investment projects which will generate more than 9,500 jobs



The Finance Ministry approved this year 2.8 billion RON worth of state aid for 65 investment projects totaling approximately 8 billion RON and which will generate more than 9,500 new jobs, the Finance Ministry informs. “State aid financing was granted through the two schemes managed by the (...)