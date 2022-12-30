2023 brings Romanians increases in minimum wage, pension point and the gross salary in the public sector

2023 brings Romanians increases in minimum wage, pension point and the gross salary in the public sector. Next year will bring to Romanians an increase in the minimum salary, the pension point and the gross salary in the public sector. Also from 2023, the tax on income from dividends will be increased, but the ceiling for inclusion in the micro-enterprise category will be reduced, while the 3... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]