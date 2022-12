IRES poll: 51 pct of Romanians expect 2023 to be worse than this year

IRES poll: 51 pct of Romanians expect 2023 to be worse than this year. Half of Romanians (51 percent) expect 2023 to be worse than this year and only a quarter (24 percent) believe it will be better, while an equal percentage of respondents say things will be the same, reveals an IRES poll. The sociological poll found that the more optimistic respondents are... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]