Minister of Digitization Burduja: We’ve met all milestones for 2022 under National Recovery and Resilience Plan

Minister of Digitization Burduja: We’ve met all milestones for 2022 under National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja, informs that the institution he leads had three PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) milestones to meet in December 2022, all of which were met in due time. Burduja specified that “absolutely all” milestones that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]