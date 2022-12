Second Largest Shareholder of Developer Impact Sells 2% in Company

Second Largest Shareholder of Developer Impact Sells 2% in Company. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday, December 30, that its second largest shareholder Adrian Andrici’s stake had dropped below 15% to 13.11% on July 27, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]