Banca Transilvania Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 2.4% In 2023 And 3.7% In 2024

Banca Transilvania Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 2.4% In 2023 And 3.7% In 2024. Banca Transilvania, Romania’s largest lender by assets, has revised its forecast on the evolution of Romania’s economy and sees the country’s GDP growth tempering at 4.6% in 2022 and at 2.4% in 2023, as compared to 5.1% in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]