CEC Bank Raises over RON650M via MREL Eligible Bond Issue

CEC Bank Raises over RON650M via MREL Eligible Bond Issue. CEC Bank secured approval from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at the end of December for its multi-year bond prospectus and successfully placed the first tranches this week, through a private placement to professional investors, in lei and euro, for a total amount of RON656.6 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]