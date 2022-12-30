2022 Census Provisional Data: Romania’s Active Population Reaches 8.18 Million People

2022 Census Provisional Data: Romania's Active Population Reaches 8.18 Million People. Romania's active population is 8.185 million people, respectively 42% of the total number of residents, consisting of 7.68 million employed people and 496,100 unemployed, in line with the first provisional data of the population census conducted in 2022 and released on Dec 30, 2022 by Romania's