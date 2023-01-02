FinMin Caciu: Romania has the most stable economy in the region, year-end growth exceeds 5 pct

FinMin Caciu: Romania has the most stable economy in the region, year-end growth exceeds 5 pct. Romania has the most stable economy in the region and will end the year with an economic growth of over 5 percent, finance minister Adrian Caciu said, cautioning however that 2023 will be a difficult year, still bearing the brunt of the inflationary flare-up and where the difference will be... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]