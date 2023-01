Finance Ministry: Government debt widens to 48 pct of GDP as of end-October

Finance Ministry: Government debt widens to 48 pct of GDP as of end-October. The government debt as of end-October 2022 stood at 651.508 billion RON, up from 646.073 billion RON in September and 577.521 billion RON at the end of 2021, shows data published by the Finance Ministry. The government debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 48 percent from 47.6 percent at the end of...