 
Romaniapress.com

January 2, 2023

Bucharest Court puts Tate brothers in 30-day pre-trial detention in human trafficking and rape case
Jan 2, 2023

Bucharest Court puts Tate brothers in 30-day pre-trial detention in human trafficking and rape case.

The Bucharest Court ordered on Friday online influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and another two persons in a 30-day pre-trial detention in a case in which they are accused of setting up an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. The decision can be appealed. Anti-organised (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

The Differences Between East and West: Romania from the Perspective of an Indian Woman Introduction/Myself : I am Abida Khatoon from Delhi, India, I have a major in Library and Information Science with over two decades years of professional experience in managing libraries in various institutions in India. India has the largest collection of manuscripts, paintings, illustrations, (...)

New Passenger Car Registrations in Romania Up 6.7% in 2022 from 2021 New passenger car registrations reached 129,328 units in 2022, up 6.7% from 2021, namely 121,208 units, according to carmakers’ association ACAROM and DRPCIV.

Belgian Atenor Wants to Sell @Expo Office Compound to Adventum Group Real estate developer Belgian Atenor has signed a contract regarding its intention to sell the office compound @Expo of Bucharest’s Expozitiei area to Adventum Group.

Timișoara to host biggest Brancuși exhibition in 50 years The biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in the last 50 years will be held in September in Timișoara, which holds this year the European Capital of Culture title. Works of art signed by Constantin Brâncuşi, such as Ecrose, Capete de copii (Heads of children), Prometheus, Muza adormită (Sleeping (...)

First census results show Romania's population is shrinking Romania’s resident population dropped to 19,053,815 inhabitants, the first results of the 2022 census show. Compared to the previous, 2011 census, Romania lost 1.1 million inhabitants. Of the total population, 8,185,049 are active people, down from 9,180,337 active people out of a population of (...)

ETI Craiova Sweets Plant Gets EUR25M Cash Infusion ETI European Food Industries, part of Turkey’s group ETI, in November got a capital infusion of above RON188 million (EUR25 million), in line with Trade Registry data.

Finance Ministry: Government debt widens to 48 pct of GDP as of end-October The government debt as of end-October 2022 stood at 651.508 billion RON, up from 646.073 billion RON in September and 577.521 billion RON at the end of 2021, shows data published by the Finance Ministry. The government debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 48 percent from 47.6 percent at the end of... The (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |