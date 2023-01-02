Bucharest Court puts Tate brothers in 30-day pre-trial detention in human trafficking and rape case

The Bucharest Court ordered on Friday online influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and another two persons in a 30-day pre-trial detention in a case in which they are accused of setting up an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. The decision can be appealed. Anti-organised (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]