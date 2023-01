David Popovici named world’s best male swimmer of 2022

David Popovici named world’s best male swimmer of 2022. Romanian teenage sensation David Popovici was named the world’s best male swimmer of 2022 by the famous website SwimSwam.com “In this post-Olympic year, plenty of new faces rose to the top of men’s swimming. Seven men broke individual world records. Eight men won multiple World Championship titles (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]