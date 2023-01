New Passenger Car Registrations in Romania Up 6.7% in 2022 from 2021

New Passenger Car Registrations in Romania Up 6.7% in 2022 from 2021. New passenger car registrations reached 129,328 units in 2022, up 6.7% from 2021, namely 121,208 units, according to carmakers’ association ACAROM and DRPCIV. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]