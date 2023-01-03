Romania’s state-owned gas producer Romgaz aims to dig 40 wells by 2025

Romania’s state-owned gas producer Romgaz aims to dig 40 wells by 2025. The state-controlled gas producer Romgaz recently launched tenders for the purchase of equipment needed for drilling wells. The company aims to dig 40 new exploration wells between 2023 and 2025. The tenders, worth RON 26 mln and RON 36 mln, are for steel pipes, wellheads, and other materials. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]