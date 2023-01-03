 
Romaniapress.com

January 3, 2023

Romania’s state-owned gas producer Romgaz aims to dig 40 wells by 2025
Jan 3, 2023

Romania’s state-owned gas producer Romgaz aims to dig 40 wells by 2025.

The state-controlled gas producer Romgaz recently launched tenders for the purchase of equipment needed for drilling wells. The company aims to dig 40 new exploration wells between 2023 and 2025. The tenders, worth RON 26 mln and RON 36 mln, are for steel pipes, wellheads, and other materials. (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Health Insurance Market Rises to RON509M in Jan-Sep 2022 The health insurance market in Romania reached gross written premiums of RON509 million in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 33% on the year-earlier period, Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) data show.

Autovit: Romanians Buy 8% Fewer Cars In 2022 Vs 2021, But At Higher Prices Romanians bought 8% fewer vehicles in 2022 versus 2021, but at higher prices, considering that the volume of electric vehicles touched a record high and the level of imported used cars reached a six-year low, as per an analysis by car sales platform (...)

InterContinental Returns to Romania InterContinental has returned to Romania, this time on a different hotel in Bucharest, the Athénée Palace. It had left Romania in 2022, when the logo of the brand was removed from the hotel in Piata Universitatii, now named Grand Hotel (...)

NuScale Power and RoPower Sign Agreement for Phase I of Doicesti SMR Plant US-held NuScale Power and Romania’s RoPower Nuclear, equally held by Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas, announced the signing of the contract for the first phase of the engineering and design work for the first SMR plant in (...)

NuScale Power, RoPower Nuclear ink contract to locate first SMR plant in Romania The Americans from NuScale Power and the Romanian company RoPower Nuclear (RoPower), owned equally by Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas, announce the inking of the contract for the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) works, which marks an important step towards the implementation of (...)

Revolut: Romanians And Brits, The Most Interested In Putting Money Aside In 2023 In 2023, Europeans are more concerned about protecting their money, properties (car, house), health and life than investing in new financial instruments or contracting mortgage loans, as per a survey by Revolut and Dynata conducted among 8,032 respondents across eight European countries, of (...)

PM Ciuca: In 2022, Romania managed to absorb 11.3 billion euros in European funds In 2022, Romania managed to absorb 11.3 billion euros in European funds, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday, adding that it is the highest level reached since our country has access to these funds. “We managed to get through all the challenges we had, the challenges that Romanian (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |