Romania Forex Reserves At EUR46.63B On Dec 31, 2022, Up 15% Vs End-2021. Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR46.63 billion on December 31, 2022, up 15% versus the end of 2021 and 2% above the level recorded on November 30, 2022, central bank data showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]