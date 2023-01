Altur Slatina Approves Opening Of General Insolvency Proceedings

Altur Slatina Approves Opening Of General Insolvency Proceedings. The Board of Directors of auto parts manufacturer Altur Slatina (ALT.RO) has informed the capital market that it approved the opening of general insolvency proceedings, in line with a report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]