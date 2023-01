Iohannis, Zelensky discuss over phone Ukraine’s minorities law, Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian targets and critical infrastructure

Iohannis, Zelensky discuss over phone Ukraine’s minorities law, Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian targets and critical infrastructure. In a phone call on Wednesday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, President Klaus Iohannis expressed his deep concern and preoccupation over the continuation of the Russian army strikes on Ukraine’s civilian targets and critical infrastructure, which according to international (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]