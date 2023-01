Health Insurance Market Rises to RON509M in Jan-Sep 2022

Health Insurance Market Rises to RON509M in Jan-Sep 2022. The health insurance market in Romania reached gross written premiums of RON509 million in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 33% on the year-earlier period, Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]