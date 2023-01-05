Banca Transilvania expects Romania’s economy to grow by 2.4% this year

Banca Transilvania expects Romania’s economy to grow by 2.4% this year. Romania’s economy will further decelerate to a still significant 2.4% growth in 2023, from a 4.6% advance estimated for 2022, according to the updated projection published by the country’s largest financial group Banca Transilvania. The Government based its budget planning for 2023 on slightly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]