TotalEnergies to boost its IT department in Romania

TotalEnergies to boost its IT department in Romania. French group TotalEnergies is preparing to relocate to Romania dozens of positions in the IT departments of its subsidiaries in France and Belgium, claiming that it can’t fill the vacancies, Profit.ro reported. The plan has already prompted protests from the CGT, the second-largest trade union (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]