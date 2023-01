Romania’s public budget posts 4.2%-of-GDP deficit in Jan-Nov

Romania’s public budget posts 4.2%-of-GDP deficit in Jan-Nov. The general government budget posted in January-November 2022 a deficit of RON 58.7 bln (EUR 11.6 bln), or 4.2% of the GDP estimated for the whole year, the Romanian Ministry of Finance announced. The deficit ratio increased from under 3.4% in January-October, but it is still below the 4.7% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]