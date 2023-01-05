Inflation dilutes Romania’s growing public debt to 48% of GDP at end-Oct

Romania's public debt, measured based on EU's methodology (Maastricht debt), rose by some RON 5.5 bln (EUR 1.1 bln) during October to RON 651 bln (EUR 132.6 bln) at the end of the month and the YTD rise in the stock of public debt reached EUR 15.1 bln or EUR 15.9 bln including the effects of the