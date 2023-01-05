Romanian consortium hires US NuScale for engineering and design of SMR nuke plant
Jan 5, 2023
Romanian consortium hires US NuScale for engineering and design of SMR nuke plant.
Romanian joint-venture RoPower Nuclear, owned in equal shares by state-controlled Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) and private energy company Nova Power & Gas, marked a significant step toward the deployment of the first small modular reactor (SMR) power plant in Romania when hiring on December (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]