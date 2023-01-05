Restart Energy announces sales worth over 10 million EUR, on the segment of photovoltaic systems for industrial clients, by the end of 2022



35 million EUR estimated revenue from green energy in 2023 Restart Energy, one of the largest independent electricity suppliers on the local market, announces sales worth over 10 million EUR on the segment of photovoltaic systems with a total installed capacity of approximately 15 MW by the end (...)