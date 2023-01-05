 
January 5, 2023

Romania’s EU funds absorption reached record EUR 11.3 bln in 2022, PM says
Romania managed to absorb EU funds worth EUR 11.3 billion in 2022, prime minister Nicolae Ciucă said on Wednesday, January 4. According to him, this is the highest annual amount absorbed since the country started accessing this financing. “We’re committed to ensuring the absorption of European (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Aro-Palace's Capitol Hotel in Brasov to Switch to International Brand Three-star Capitol Hotel in the center of Brasov, held by Aro-Palace, will move to an international brand this year, says Aro-Palace chairman of the board of directors Calin Ilie.

Gusto Puffs Maker Phoenixy Expects 20% Rise in Sales in 2023 Last year was a year of extremes for Gusto puffs maker Phoenixy, with unexpected opportunities to boost sales in countries never considered before, when production and revenue went up a lot, while the profit shrank, says general manager and founder Eliodor (...)

Romania Taps International Markets With 5, 10 And 30-Year Bonds To Raise $9B In 2023 Romania's finance ministry seeks to raise $9 billion (EUR8.5 billion) by tapping international markets in 2023 with US dollar-denominated bond issues, maturing in five, ten and thirty years, respectively.

Finance Ministry Raises Over RON3B From Banks Via Two Govt Bond Issues On Jan 5, 2023 Romania's finance ministry raised RON3.34 billion on Thursday (January 5, 2023) during this year’s first session of government bond issues, at annual average yields of 7.34% and 8.15%.

Agreena Appoints Mihaela Vasile As Market Lead For Romania Agreena, the company that developed one of the first internationally accredited soil carbon certification programs in Europe, has appointed Mihaela Monica Vasile as Market Lead for Romania.

Romania reports this season's first two flu deaths: Flu season peak to occur between January 15 and February 10 The National Public Health Institute’s National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases reported on Thursday Romania’s first two flu deaths this season – a 25-year-old woman from Bucharest, without pre-existing medical conditions and not vaccinated against influenza, who (...)

Judge Daniel Gradinaru elected CSM's new president, prosecutor Daniel Horodniceanu to serve as vice-president Judge Daniel Gradinaru and prosecutor Daniel Horodniceanu were elected on Thursday president, and vice-president, respectively of the Superior Council of the Magistrates (CSM). The judges and prosecutors who were elected as CSM members took over office on Thursday. The CSM consists of 19 (...)

 


