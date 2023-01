Romanian national airline TAROM appoints new CEO

Romanian national airline TAROM appoints new CEO. The board of directors at TAROM, Romania’s national airline, took note of the end of Mihăiță Ursu’s term as CEO and decided to replace him with Costin Iordache, the company’s financial director. "Today, January 4, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Romanian National Air Transport Company TAROM took (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]