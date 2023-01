Romania's Hidroconstrucția teams up with Concilium Consulting for revitalization effort

Romania's Hidroconstrucția teams up with Concilium Consulting for revitalization effort. Hidroconstrucția S.A., one of Romania’s largest hydropower contractors with a nationwide presence since 1950, announced the appointment of Concilium Consulting as special administrator in its insolvency proceedings after the General Meeting of Shareholders. The Bucharest-based financial advisory (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]