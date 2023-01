Cluj records its all-time highest average price of apartment sales

Cluj records its all-time highest average price of apartment sales. Cluj-Napoca closed 2022 with its highest average price of apartment sales, clocking at EUR 2,261/sqm in December. Experts predict the number to keep growing, according to new data from real estate consultant Compari Immobiliare. Among the areas preferred by those looking for a new home are the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]