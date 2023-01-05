KeysFin: Over 30 thousand companies were active in the software industry in Romania in 2021, 12% more than in 2020



KeysFin: Over 30 thousand companies were active in the software industry in Romania in 2021, 12% more than in 2020.

The turnover of companies in the software industry in Romania increased by approximately 14.5% compared to 2020 and was 246% higher than in 2012, reaching a record level of almost EUR 10 billion in 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. “We estimate the continuation of the (...)