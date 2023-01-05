Eurostat: Romania Ranks Third In The EU By Industrial Production Price Increases

Eurostat: Romania Ranks Third In The EU By Industrial Production Price Increases. Industrial production prices increased by 44.8% in Romania in November of 2022 versus the same period of 2021, placing the country third in the European Union, with higher increases recorded only in Hungary (63.5%) and Latvia (51.2%), according to data from Eurostat, the statistical office of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]